Islanders sink Senators 4-2 with power-play goals by Lee and Palmieri

By The Associated Press
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) tracks a flying puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) attempts to bat it down during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spencer Colby]

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in a 4-2 winning effort for the New York Islanders against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night, one day after stopping 28 in a win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

In comparison, Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg faced 12 shots.

Both teams were playing the back half of back-to-backs.

With the game tied 2-2, Kyle Palmieri gave the Islanders the lead at 13:46 of the third with New York’s second power-play goal of the game.

Ottawa pressed hard for the equalizer but Sorokin rose to the occasion and Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal to secure the win.

Adam Gaudette opened the scoring early in the first for his 13th of the season, setting a new career high.

Anders Lee came up with a big goal to tie the game. Palmieri picked up his 500th career point with an assist on the play.

Kyle MacLean scored for New York 2:21 later to take the lead.

Josh Norris tied the game with his third goal in three games. With the Senators on the power play, Drake Batherson made a behind the back pass to Norris who wristed it past Sorokin.

Takeaways

Senators: The home team opened the scoring for the third straight game. Ottawa plays with more confidence when scoring first going 10-1-0.

Islanders: New York scored two power-play goals in a game for the first time this season.

Key moment

With the game tied 2-2 the Islanders killed a Senators power play with Sorokin making a couple clutch saves.

Key stat

Coming into the game, the Islanders hadn’t scored a power-play goal on the road since Nov. 14. They were 0-11 in their last five road games.

Up next

The Islanders host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. The Senators host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

