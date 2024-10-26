Islanders sign forward Matt Martin to 1-year deal

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders agreed to terms with veteran forward Matt Martin on a one-year deal. The 35-year-old Martin, a fan favorite for his physical play, had been skating with the Islanders without a contract on a professional tryout during training camp and from the start of the season. Financial terms of the deal, announced Saturday, were not disclosed. The Islanders also placed forward Anthony Duclair on long term injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 19. Duclair sustained an apparent leg injury last Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens and is expected to be out four to six weeks.

