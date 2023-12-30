Islanders return to hockey roots, debuting pond hockey rinks outside UBS Arena at Belmont Park

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Craig, longtime ice guru in charge of more than 30 outdoor NHL games, can hardly contain his enthusiasm surveying his latest creation — a pond hockey surface outside the Islanders home arena at Belmont Park. The Park at UBS Arena is a season-long outdoor ice experience and Craig’s fresh sheet of ice is reminiscent of hockey’s purest form. The Islanders this week unveiled Northwell Pond which will host 4-on-4 hockey tournaments for youth and adult divisions. Isles Pond nearby will host “Learn to Skate,” “Learn to Play” and “Try Hockey for Free” programs on synthetic ice.

