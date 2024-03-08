Islanders pull away with 2nd-period burst, beat reeling Sharks 7-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bo Horvat opened New York’s four-goal, second-period burst with his 25th goal and the Islanders routed the San Jose Sharks 7-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

Kyle McLean, Matthew Barzal and Sebastian Aho also struck in the second period, with the goals coming in a 5:01 span. Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, and Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves.

Horvat also had two assists, and Brock Nelson finished with three. The Islanders, beginning a four-game trip, are two points out of the final wild card in the Eastern Conference.

“We need it,” Horvat said. “These games matter here coming up all the way down the stretch, so definitely feeling good about ourselves right now.”

Islanders coach Patrick Roy called the performance a “beautiful win,” adding that the Sharks were playing free with “nothing to lose.” He refused to speculate on whether the team could make a move before the trade deadline Friday.

“I think the focus is on our games and how we want to play, and no one here can control what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Roy said. “I will say this to you: I’m very excited about the way the team is playing, and that’s all that matters.”

Thomas Bordeleau and Mike Hoffman scored for San Jose in its ninth straight loss. Magnus Chrona had 26 saves in his third career start. The Sharks traded Anthony Duclair, who was tied for the team lead in goals, to Tampa Bay before the game.

Sharks coach David Quinn said he was sorry to see Duclair leave, praising his productivity and energy.

“Sad to see him go, but happy for him,” Quinn said. “He’s getting an opportunity to play on a playoff team and can contend for a Stanley Cup. Can’t say enough good things about him.”

The teams combined for three goals in 40 seconds in the second period. After Horvat gave New York a 3-1 lead, Hoffman scored for San Jose. MacLean then countered for New York.

Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said it was important for the team to keep its spirits up amid another losing streak.

“It’s not easy losing guys at the deadline … but we get paid to do what we love to do here, and it’s important to continue to do what we love to do at the highest level that we can,” Ferraro said. “That’s our job.”

Dobson, playing in his 300th NHL game, scored 19 seconds into the game. Romanov made it 2-0 with 1:31 left in the first.

“The vibes have been good,” Dobson said. “We’re getting a good idea of the formula of what we need to do each night to have success.”

