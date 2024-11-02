Islanders’ Mike Reilly helped off the ice after hit by Sabres’ Jordan Greenway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly was helped off the ice midway through the game against the Buffalo Sabres. Reilly took a big hit from Sabres forward Jordan Greenway and appeared to hit his head on the ice. Greenway was initially given a five-minute penalty, but it was rescinded following video review.

