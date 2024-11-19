Islanders’ Mike Reilly having heart procedure after concussion testing found preexisting condition

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — New York Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly will undergo a procedure to address a preexisting heart condition that was found during routine tests after his concussion earlier this month. General manager Lou Lamoriello said the concussion turned out to be a blessing in disguise because Reilly may not have found out about the heart condition if not for the subsequent testing. Lamoriello said Monday that Reilly has been cleared from the concussion but will be out indefinitely while recovering from the heart procedure. There is no timeline, but Lamoriello expects the 31-year-old to be able to continue his playing career and have full quality of life.

