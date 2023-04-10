Islanders’ Horvat clarifies ‘better than Vancouver’ comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bo Horvat has attempted to clarify what he meant by New York Islanders’ home games being “a lot better than Vancouver.” The comments by the former Canucks captain after a weekend game caught the attention of fans back in Vancouver more than two months after he was traded to New York. Horvat says he did not mean the line as any disrespect to the city, its fan base or his former teammates. He explained it as a “heat of the moment” comment because of how excited he is about being part of a playoff race. Horvat went on to apologize that the comment came off wrong to some.

