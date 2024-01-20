Islanders F Kyle MacLean makes his NHL debut in front of his dad, an assistant coach with the team

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Islanders forward Kyle MacLean has made his NHL debut, and his father, John, had a perfect vantage point for the whole thing. John MacLean is an assistant coach for the Islanders. He was behind the bench when Kyle MacLean took his first shift in the first period at Chicago, skating on a line with Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin. Kyle MacLean was recalled from the minors when New York placed Casey Cizikas on injured reserve on Wednesday. Cizikas is considered week to week with a lower-body injury.

