Islanders center Mat Barzal returns to Long Island to get an upper-body injury evaluated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders say center Mat Barzal has returned to Long Island to be evaluated for an upper-body injury. They say a timeframe for Barzal’s absence would announced after he sees team doctors. It was not clear exactly when Barzal was injured. He finished New York’s game at Columbus on Wednesday night. The Islanders are already playing without winger Anthony Duclair, who could miss several weeks with a lower-body injury. Veteran Matt Martin signed a contract last week to replenish forward depth.

