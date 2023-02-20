Islanders’ Barzal out indefinitely with lower-body injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Islanders say center Mat Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. His absence is devastating news for the Islanders in the middle of their playoff chase. Barzal was injured on a hit from Boston’s Craig Smith early in a 6-2 loss at the Bruins on Saturday. Barzal appeared to take a knee-on-knee hit and left the ice immediately. He is second on the team with 51 points. The Islanders hold the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with less than two months to go in the NHL regular season.

