Islanders acquire Bortuzzo from the Blues for a 2024 7th-round pick after putting Pulock on IR

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have acquired Robert Bortuzzo in a trade with the St. Louis Blues. The Islanders sent a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Blues for the veteran defenseman. The addition of the 6-foot-4, 217-pound Bortuzzo was finalized after New York put defenseman Ryan Pulock on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The 34-year-old Bortuzzo had been with St. Louis since 2015. He played 17 games on the Blues’ Stanley Cup run in 2019.

