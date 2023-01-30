Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks

The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 draft. Horvat is a pending free agent and was one of the top rentals available ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. The 27-year-old former Canucks captain could give the Islanders the scoring boost they’ve needed. Horvat has already tied his career high with 31 goals this season and also has 23 assists in 49 games.

