Isiah Pacheco is active for the Chiefs, Marlon Humphrey for the Ravens in the AFC championship game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is active for the AFC championship game against Baltimore after missing practice during the week with ankle and toe issues. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is also active after missing their playoff opener last week against Houston with calf problems. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews is active, as expected. It’s his first game back since injuring his ankle Nov. 16 against Cincinnati. Pacheco is a key part of Kansas City’s running game and had 97 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in last weekend’s divisional playoff win at Buffalo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.