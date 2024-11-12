Ishmael Leggett leads with 21 points and Pitt defeats Gardner-Webb 83-64

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points to lead five in double figures and Pitt eased past Gardner-Webb 83-64. Leggett had a near-perfect game, making 7 of 9 field goals, 3 of 4 3-pointers and all four of his free throws. He also had six rebounds and four assists. Damian Dunn and Cameron Corhen each scored 12 points. Guillermo Diaz Graham and Zack Austin added 10 each for the Panthers. Gardner-Webb was within 11 points with 8 1/2 minutes to go, but Pitt put the game well in hand with a 19-3 run over the next 4-plus minutes. The Panthers led 76-49 at that point.

