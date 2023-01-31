Isco’s move to Union Berlin called off, club says

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin’s attempt to sign former Real Madrid star Isco Alarcón has fallen apart, with the German club saying the deal has been called off. The 30-year-old Isco had looked set to sign for Union as a free agent after undergoing a medical in Berlin on the final day of the transfer window, but club officials then announced that the deal had collapsed. Union general manager Oliver Ruhnert says: “We would have been happy to see Isco among us, but we have our limits. These were exceeded today, contrary to the previous agreement.” Isco was pictured earlier Tuesday in Berlin arriving for his medical check.

