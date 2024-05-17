Isco fractures fibula and is out of contention for Spain’s European Championship squad

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis says midfielder Isco Alarcón has fractured his left fibula. It means he is out of contention for a place in Spain’s European Championship squad. Isco has 38 caps but hasn’t played for his country since 2019. The 32-year-old former Real Madrid playmaker has revitalized his career this season with Betis and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praised Isco recently. De la Fuente is set to announce his squad on May 27. Isco was injured during a 2-2 draw with Las Palmas in the Spanish league on Thursday.

