Isak’s header gives Newcastle 1-0 win over Arsenal in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys]

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Arsenal has slumped to a 1-0 loss at Newcastle for the second year in a row to make it three straight Premier League games without a win for the Gunners. Alexander Isak’s early header was enough for Eddie Howe’s team to end a five-game winless run in the league as the hosts easily neutralized Arsenal’s struggling attack the rest of the way. Newcastle was coming off a morale-boosting win over Chelsea in the League Cup in midweek and carried that momentum into the start of the game. Isak found space in between Arsenal center-backs William Saliba and Gabriel to head home a pinpoint cross from Anthony Gordon in the 12th minute.

