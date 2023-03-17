Isak scores late as Newcastle beats Nottingham Forest 2-1

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Alexander Isak struck a stoppage-time penalty to keep Newcastle’s Champions League bid on track after a 2-1 comeback win against Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League. The Sweden international evened the score in first half added time after Emmanuel Dennis fired Forest in front at City Ground. His late winner moved Newcastle to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand on its rival for the last Champions League-qualifying spot. The Magpies are five points clear of sixth-placed Liverpool after Eddie Howe’s team won back-to-back league games for the first time since the turn of the year.

