Isak scores 2 as Newcastle dismantles Aston Villa 5-1 to make early Premier League statement

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle showed it is ready to build on last season’s top-four finish by dismantling Aston Villa 5-1 in their opening Premier League game of the campaign. Alexander Isak scored twice in a victory that could have been even bigger if not for a number of saves by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez as Newcastle dominated a game between two sides that both exceeded expectations last season. Eddie Howe and Unai Emery were both candidates for manager of the season for leading their teams into Europe, but there was no doubt about whose tactics worked better as Howe’s Newcastle tore Villa apart in the second half with three unanswered goals and a slew of other chances.

