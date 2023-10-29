Isaiah Williams runs for 134 yards, TD to help San Diego defeat Morehead State 17-11

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Isaiah Williams ran for 134 yards and a touchdown, Amir Wallace intercepted a last-minute pass and San Diego defeated Morehead State 17-11. The Toreros stopped the Eagles on downs near midfield with 1:17 to play but couldn’t generate any offense before downing a punt on the Morehead State 4-yard line. Carter Cravens completed three straight passes to get the Eagles to the 35 before Wallace picked him off on the San Diego 42 and made a 38-yard return. Williams capped an 80-yard drive late in the first quarter with a 2-yard run. Quarterback Dom Nankil capped another 80-yard drive with a 6-yard run that had the Toreros on top 14-3 midway through the third quarter. Cravens scored on a 2-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion on the first play of the fourth quarter.

