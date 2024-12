RENO, Nev. (AP) — Isaiah Watts hit five second-half 3-pointers and scored 15 of his 17 points, LeJuan Watts scored 13 and fell a rebound shy of a double-double, and Washington State beat Nevada 68-57 in its first road game of the season.

