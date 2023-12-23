Isaiah Stevens breaks career scoring record for No. 16 Colorado State in win over Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 19 points to break the career scoring record for No. 16 Colorado State, which remained perfect away from home with a 76-67 victory over Loyola Marymount. Nique Clifford led Colorado State with 23 points, going 9 of 10 from the floor. Patrick Cartier added 14 points for the Rams, who improved to 5-0 in away and neutral-site games. Stevens broke the record previously held by Pat Durham and now has 1,986 points in five seasons with the Rams. Will Johnston scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half for Loyola Marymount.

