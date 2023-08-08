Isaiah Simmons shifts to safety as the Cardinals try to unlock his potential

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah Simmons has a combination of size, speed and strength rarely seen among NFL players. In a strange way, that might be a big reason the Arizona Cardinals have had a tough time figuring out how to use him. Simmons is still waiting for his breakout season despite being labeled a can’t-miss prospect during his time as a do-everything defender at Clemson. New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has moved Simmons to safety from linebacker this season, hoping to unlock his potential. Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

