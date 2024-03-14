Isaacs scores 22 as No. 25 Texas Tech holds off No. 20 BYU for 81-67 Big 12 quarterfinal win

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
BYU center Aly Khalifa (50) looks to shoot under pressure from Texas Tech forward Robert Jennings (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 22 points, Chance McMillian added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 25 Texas Tech beat No. 20 BYU 81-67 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday. The No. 4 seed Red Raiders led by as many as 23 before absorbing a 15-0 run by the Cougars in the second half. Texas Tech advanced into a semifinal matchup with top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Houston or No. 8 seed TCU on Friday night. Jaxson Robinson had 22 points to lead the No. 5 seed Cougars, who shot 14 of 30 at the 3-point arc in a second-round win over UCF but were just 7 of 35 against Texas Tech.

