Isaacs scores 22 as No. 25 Texas Tech holds off No. 20 BYU for 81-67 Big 12 quarterfinal win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 22 points, Chance McMillian added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 25 Texas Tech beat No. 20 BYU 81-67 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday. The No. 4 seed Red Raiders led by as many as 23 before absorbing a 15-0 run by the Cougars in the second half. Texas Tech advanced into a semifinal matchup with top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Houston or No. 8 seed TCU on Friday night. Jaxson Robinson had 22 points to lead the No. 5 seed Cougars, who shot 14 of 30 at the 3-point arc in a second-round win over UCF but were just 7 of 35 against Texas Tech.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.