Isaacs scores 21 to lead Texas Tech over No. 20 Texas 78-67, a day after assault lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs scored 21 points to lead the Red Raiders to 78-67 Big 12-opening win over No. 20 Texas a day after he was named in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault of a minor. Isaacs was booed by Texas fans whenever he touched the ball, and at one point put his fingers to his lips after a 3-pointer to tell them to be quiet. Tyrese Hunter scored 20 to lead Texas.

