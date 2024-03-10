Isaacs scores 20 as Texas Tech hits from deep to beat No. 11 Baylor in regular-season finale

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 20 points and hit the first of Texas Tech’s four consecutive 3-pointers after No. 11 Baylor took its only lead after halftime in the Red Raiders’ 78-68 victory. The Red Raiders had missed their first five 3s of the second half before Issacs connected with 7:03 left for a 56-54 lead. After Baylor tied the game, the Red Raiders scored 11 points in a row. Darrion Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Tech. Ja’Kobe Walter had 15 points for Baylor, while Jayden Nunn scored 14 and RayJ Dennis added 12. Both teams finished the regular season 22-9.

