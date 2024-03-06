Isaacs scores 19 points, Williams adds 18 to help Texas Tech roll past Oklahoma State 75-58

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 19 points, Darrion Williams added 18 and Texas Tech jumped out early and cruised past Oklahoma State 75-58. Williams and Isaacs each shot 5 of 6 from the field with a pair of 3s and scored 12 points each to help Texas Tech build a 38-17 halftime advantage. Oklahoma State shot just 21% (6 of 28) and missed 13 of 14 from long range before the break. Eric Dailey Jr. scored 12 points and John-Michael Wright had 11 to lead Oklahoma State (12-18, 4-13), which has lost four straight.

