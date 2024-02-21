Isaacs scores 19 points as No. 23 Texas Tech rallies from 10 down to beat TCU 82-81

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 19 points and put 23rd-ranked Texas Tech ahead to stay with a three-point play with 39 seconds remaining as the Red Raiders rallied late for an 82-81 win over TCU. Texas Tech trailed 69-59 with 6:55 left. Isaacs scored nine of his points after that, including two more free throws with 12 seconds left. Darrion Williams, Joe Toussaint and Kerwin Walton each had 14 points for the 19-7 Red Raiders. Emanuel Miller and Avery Anderson III each had 15 points to lead six players scoring in double figures for 18-8 TCU. Jameer Nelson had 14 points.

