Isaacs helps make McCasland a winner in his debut as Red Raiders coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 19 points and Texas Tech defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 73-46 to give coach Grant McCasland a victory in his Red Raiders debut. McCasland came over from North Texas where he coached for six seasons, leading the Mean Green to the NIT championship last season. Three transfers finished in double figures for Texas Tech. Darrion Williams (Nevada) added 14 points, Joe Toussaint (West Virginia) 10 and Warren Washington (Arizona State) had eight points to go with 12 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who shot 42% to 20% for the Lions. Kalen Williams scored 13 points and Jerome Brewer Jr. 11 for the Lions.

