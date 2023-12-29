Isaacs has career-high 28 points, Texas Tech races away from Sam Houston 96-60

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored a career-high 28 points and Texas Tech won its fifth straight, rolling past Sam Houston 96-60. Davon Barnes had 18 points for the Bearkats (6-8) and Marcus Boykin added 10. The Red Raiders made 15 of 33 3-point attempts, with Isaacs hitting five and Walton four, and shot 53% overall (42 of 60). They only had seven turnovers while scoring 15 points off 15 Sam Houston miscues. They also had a 16-0 difference in fast-break points. Joe Toussaint had 10 points in the first half, with four coming on free throws in an 8-0 run that doubled the Red Raiders’ lead to 16 at 41-25. Then in the last minute, Isaacs had consecutive 3-pointers, giving him 16 points and Texas Tech a 48-29 lead.

