Isaacs banks in go-ahead shot with 0.8 seconds left and Texas Tech beats UNI in Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 21 points and Pop Isaacs banked in a floater with 0.8 seconds left to give Texas Tech a 72-70 victory over Northern Iowa on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Texas Tech (4-1) plays in the fifth-place game on Friday. Northern Iowa (1-4) will battle for seventh.

Texas Tech trailed the entire first half and by as many as 15 points, 58-43, with 11:31 remaining in the second half. Isaacs made a 3-pointer to start a 14-1 run that got the Red Raiders within 62-61 with 6:08 left. Devan Cambridge gave Texas Tech its first lead of the game, 65-64, at 4:29.

UNI forward Tytan Anderson made a wide open 3-pointer from the wing to tie it at 70-all with 27 seconds left. Isaacs drove the right side of the lane and made a one-handed runner and UNI’s heave at the buzzer did not come close.

Isaacs finished with 18 points and four 3-pointers, and Toussaint reached double-digits for the fifth straight game. Darrion Williams had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Cambridge added 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas Tech.

Nate Heise scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for UNI. Anderson added 14 points and Bowen Born scored 11.

Heise made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to give Northern Iowa a 40-31 lead.

