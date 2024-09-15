Isaac Wilson throws three TD passes, leads No. 12 Utah to 38-21 win over Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Isaac Wilson had 239 yards passing and three touchdowns in his first career start to lead No. 12 Utah to a 35-21 victory over Utah State. Wilson started in place of Cam Rising, who sat out after injuring his throwing hand against Baylor last week. Nine players caught a pass from the true freshman in his first 200-yard game. Micah Bernard added 123 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Mike Mitchell ran for 75 yards. Utah (3-0) beat Utah State for the 15th time in the last 16 meetings in their rivalry that dates to 1892. Bryson Barnes led Utah State (1-2) with 223 yards passing and two touchdowns in his first game against his former team. Rashul Faison added 115 yards rushing for Utah State.

