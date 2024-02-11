Isaac McKneely scores 28, Virginia beats Florida State 80-76 for 8th straight win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored a career-high 28 points and Reece Beekman added a career-best 21 to help Virginia beat Florida State 80-76 to extend its win streak to eight games. McKneely made 8 of 12 from the field, 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Jacob Groves scored eight of his 10 points in the second half for Virginia (19-5, 10-3 ACC). Darin Green Jr.’s three-point play with 11 seconds left trimmed Florida State’s deficit to 77-75. McKneely made 3 of 4 foul shots from there to seal it. Jamir Watkins finished with 21 points for Florida State (13-10, 7-5) and Chandler Jackson scored a career-high 17 on 7-of-9 shooting.

