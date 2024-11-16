Isaac McKneely makes all 6 of his 3-point attempts to help Virginia beat Villanova 70-60

BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 23 points and made all six of his 3-point attempts to help Virginia beat Villanova 70-60 on Friday night as part of the Hall of Fame Series. Virginia is 3-0 under interim coach Ron Sanchez after three-time national coach of the year Tony Bennett retired. McKneely made his first six shots of the game, including four 3-pointers. McKneely also made Virginia’s 11th 3-pointer with 16:24 left in the second half to take a double-digit lead for good at 44-33. McKneely’s fifth 3-pointer rattled in with 6:26 left for a 58-45 advantage and his sixth turned into a four-point play for an 18-point lead.

