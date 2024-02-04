Isaac Jones scores 20, Washington State tops rival Washington 90-87 in OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 20 points including a dunk in the closing seconds of regulation that forced overtime, Myles Rice scored five of his 18 points in the extra session, and Washington State rallied to beat Washington 90-87. Washington State won for the sixth time in seven games and continued to strengthen a resume that’s putting the Cougars into contention for a possible at-large berth for the NCAA Tournament. Rice was scoreless in the second half before hitting a pair of free throws and a key 3-pointer with 1:50 left in overtime. Washington’s Keion Brooks Jr. scored a career-high 35 points.

