Isaac Jones scores 16 points as No. 22 Washington State beats Stanford 79-62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 16 points and No. 22 Washington State beat Stanford 79-62 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. The Cougars had six players score in double figures and shot 50.8% from the field. Myles Rice and Jaylen Wells each scored 14, and Andrej Jakimovski had 13. Next up for the second-seeded Cougars is Colorado or Utah in Friday’s semifinals. Washington State has never played in the Pac-12 championship, so school history could be made with the tournament going away after this season. Stanford finished the season with a 14-18 record. The school announced after the game that it had fired coach Jerod Haase.

