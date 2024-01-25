Isaac Jones has double-double, balanced Washington State beats Utah 79-57

PULLMAN, Wa. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, all five starters reached double-figures in scoring and Washington State pulled away from Utah in the second half for a 79-57 victory. Andrej Jakimovski scored 14 points, Oscar Cluff and Jaylen Wells added 13 each and Myles Rice had 10 points for the Cougars. Branden Carlson scored 20 points and Keba Keita had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Utes. After Branden Carlson’s jumper got Utah within 59-51, the Utes missed 7 of 8 shots in a 6-minute stretch and the Cougars led by 16 with 3 minutes remaining. Washington State scored the final nine points.

