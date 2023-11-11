Isaac Jones has 18 points, 13 rebounds as Washington St. beats Prairie View 83-65

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Oscar Cluff scored 17 points on near-perfect shooting and Washington State beat Prairie View A&M 83-65. Cluff, who finished with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks, made 5 of 5 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Myles Rice had 15 points and five assists for Washington State and Andrej Jakimovski added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Cluff made a layup with 16:22 left in the first half that gave Washington State the lead for good and sparked a 12-0 run that made it 17-6 less than 3 minutes later. Charles Smith IV lead Prairie View A&M with 22 points, Chris Felix Jr. scored 14 and Nick Gazelas 11.

