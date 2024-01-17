Isaac del Toro Romero wins second stage of Tour Down Under, leads overall

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Isaac del Toro Romero of Mexico has claimed his first professional win, taking out the second stage of the Tour Down Under and with it first place on general classification. The 20-year-old del Toro last year won the Tour del’Avenir, the amateur version of the Tour de France. He is competing in his first World Tour event for UAE Team Emirates. Del Toro made an audacious lone break with just over a kilometer to go and held on to beat Crobin Strong of New Zealand and Briton Stephen Williams.

