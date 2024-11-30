Isaac Brown, Duke Watson each rush for 2 TDs, Louisville gets 5 turnovers in 41-14 rout of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Isaac Brown and Duke Watson rushed for two touchdowns each, Ramon Puryear returned one of Louisville’s five takeaways for a score and the Cardinals blew out rival Kentucky 41-14 on Saturday to win the Governor’s Cup for the first time since 2017. Brown’s 1-yard TD run started the Cardinals toward 20-0 halftime lead before busting a 67-yard, exclamation-point score midway through the fourth as they halted a five-game losing streak against the Wildcats. He finished with a career-high 178 yards on 26 carries. Watson ran for TDs of 58 and 24 yards.

