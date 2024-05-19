Is this Man City team English soccer’s greatest of all time? Here are the numbers

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The numbers speak for themselves. An unprecedented fourth-straight Premier League title for Manchester City. A sixth in seven seasons to further emphasize the club’s near-total dominance of the era. A 17th trophy for City manager Pep Guardiola in eight years at the club — and that could rise to 18 if City beats Manchester United in next week’s FA Cup final. It’s a full set of major honors over that period, having won the Champions League for the first time last season. Except for Liverpool in 2020 there has been no team in England’s top flight to touch City since Guardiola began his remarkable run by winning the title in 2018. The greatest English team of its time? Without doubt. But whether City is the greatest English team of all time is likely to dominate debate for years to come.

