Is Man City likable? Guardiola laughs it off with 4th straight Premier League title in sight

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola is focused on winning Sunday, not on whether his team is likable. Manchester City just needs to beat West Ham at Etihad Stadium on Sunday to clinch an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title. The manager seemed taken aback Friday when asked at a press conference, “Do you think people like your football team?” — in view of the Abu Dhabi-owned club maintaining its dominance while fighting more than 100 charges for financial misconduct. He says, “I don’t know what the people think” but “every team would like to be in our position.” If City fails to win, Arsenal can become champion by beating Everton at home.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.