Is Antonio Conte’s Napoli for real? The next 4 games are a real test

ROME (AP) — Antonio Conte’s Napoli has been unbeatable since mid-August. Now comes the real test. The Serie A leader will travel to the San Siro twice for games at AC Milan and Inter Milan in a space of less than two weeks and also play Atalanta and Roma over its next four matches. If Napoli can keep the lead or stay near the top after such a brutal stretch the Partenopei will be a serious contender for their second Italian title in three years. That would improve upon the two “scudetti” in four years that the club won with Diego Maradona in 1987 and 1990.

