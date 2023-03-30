Irving tries to finish tumultuous season on a high in Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyrie Irving knows time is about to run out on the Dallas Mavericks if they want to make the playoffs. The Mavericks’ 116-108 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday night dropped them to 8-14 since Irving was acquired in February. The franchise that reached the Western Conference finals last season is on the brink of missing the playoffs this season. Dallas is 37-40 and in 11th place in the West. The NBA play-in tournament includes teams with the seventh through 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference.

