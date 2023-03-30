Irving tries to finish tumultuous season on a high in Dallas

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyrie Irving knows time is about to run out on the Dallas Mavericks if they want to make the playoffs. The Mavericks’ 116-108 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday night dropped them to 8-14 since Irving was acquired in February. The franchise that reached the Western Conference finals last season is on the brink of missing the playoffs this season. Dallas is 37-40 and in 11th place in the West. The NBA play-in tournament includes teams with the seventh through 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference.

