Irving set for Mavericks debut without injured Doncic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving is in the starting lineup for his debut with the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers. The eight-time All-Star was traded to the Mavs on Sunday from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving won’t be playing alongside Mavs superstar Luka Doncic, at least to start. Doncic missed his third straight game Wednesday night because of a right heel contusion. Irving hasn’t played since scoring 20 points in Brooklyn’s loss at Boston on Feb. 1. Soon after, he asked for a trade and the Nets quickly unloaded him.

