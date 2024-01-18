Irvine goal sees Australia advance to knockout stage of the Asian Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Jackson Irvine has delivered again as Australia booked its place in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup by beating Syria 1-0. The midfielder scored for the second game running to maintain the Socceroos’ 100% start in Group B. The 2015 champion Australia tops the group on six points and cannot finish lower than second. Irvine struck the winner with a right-footed shot from inside the box in the 59th minute at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. He had scored the opening goal in his team’s 2-0 win against India on Saturday. The closest Syria came to scoring was when Pablo Sabbag hit the post early on.

