Irvin pulled from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage

By The Associated Press
FILE - NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network's NFL GameDay Kickoff broadcast before the start of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, on Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network's Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin's behavior in a hotel Sunday night, Feb. 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug Murray]

PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin’s behavior in a hotel Sunday night. The Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station on Wednesday and said he was asked by network officials to move to another hotel on Monday after what he described as a brief encounter with a woman. NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller said Irvin would not be a part of the network’s coverage the rest of the week.

