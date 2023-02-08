Irvin pulled from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage

PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin’s behavior in a hotel Sunday night. The Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station on Wednesday and said he was asked by network officials to move to another hotel on Monday after what he described as a brief encounter with a woman. NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller said Irvin would not be a part of the network’s coverage the rest of the week.

