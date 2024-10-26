Irv Mulligan rushes for 171 yards and 2 TDs, and Jackson State beats Bethune-Cookman 37-17

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Irv Mulligan rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns, Jacobian Morgan and Cam’Ron McCoy each threw for a score and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 37-17 on Saturday. Mulligan rushed for more than 100 yards for the second straight game after not doing so in the opening six. Last season he rushed for a career-high 174 yards in a 22-16 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Mulligan’s 1-yard run midway through the third gave Jackson State its first lead of the game. McCoy’s 23-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Spencer capped a three-play, 85-yard drive to make it 31-17 later in the third.

