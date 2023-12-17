Irish unveil statue of Muffet McGraw then Hidalgo leads No. 14 team to 76-39 rout of Purdue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Star freshman Hannah Hildalgo had 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals and even threw in a blocked shot on a memorable Sunday that saw No. 14 Notre Dame dominate in-state rival Purdue 76-39 after the Fighting Irish unveiled a statue of legendary coach Muffet McGraw outside Purcell Pavilion. McGraw retired in 2020 after 33 years as head coach with 936 wins, nine trips to the Final Four and national championships in 2001 and 2018. After the unveiling, it was time for Niele Ivey’s team to take over and they did with a dominating defense, holding Purdue to 25% shooting and forcing 21 turnovers. The Boilermakers were outrebounded 45-29 and outscored 44-14 in the paint. Abbey Ellis scored eight points for Purdue.

