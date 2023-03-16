Irish star Olivia Miles out rest of season with knee injury

By The Associated Press
FILE - Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) is fouled by Pittsburgh guard Emy Hayford (4) during the second half of an NCCA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury to her right knee. Miles suffered the injury in a 68-65 win over Louisville in the regular-season finale and sat out the ACC Tournament. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles will miss the remainder of the season with an injury to her right knee. She suffered the injury in the regular-season finale against Louisville and sat out the ACC Tournament. She will undergo surgery next week. The second-team Associated Press All-American led Notre Dame to the ACC regular season title. She averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The Fighting Irish (25-5) are a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host No. 14 Southern Utah (23-9) on Friday.

